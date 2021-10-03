1 dead, 2 injured following Hamden fire

Two family pets were also killed in the fire

HAMDEN, Conn. — One person is dead after a house fire on Hill Street in Hamden last night.

Officials said the fire broke out around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at a single-family home.

The fire chief says that crews arrived on the scene to find heavy fire coming out of the garage, the back of the house, and the breezeway, an area between the garage and the kitchen that the fire chief says was used as a den.

A 60-year-old man is confirmed dead following the fire.

Two other people inside the house were able to escape and they were taken to the hospital for treatment for unspecified injuries.

Two family pets also died, officials said.

The cause of the fire and the victim’s identity has not been released yet.

This is a developing story.

