4 people arrested in connection to multiple vandalism incidents in Manchester

Police used the Neighbors app to help identify and arrest the four suspects.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — After a string of vandalism to cars during May, police arrested four suspected in connection with the investigation. Most of the vandalism consisted of the car's tires being slashed overnight.

Police patrols increased in the area where the vandalism was reported. On May 19, officers found of group of four people in the area of Walker Street and Franklin Street after receiving calls of suspicious persons. The people were identified and police found no damaged cars in the area. The people were released and turned over to their parents or guardians.

A video posted on the Neighbors app, which Manchester Police recently partnered with, showed four people who matched the same description as the people police found on May 19. The video showed the people trying to slash car tires.

Police were able to quickly find the suspects and place them under arrest. Out of the four suspects, three are juveniles. The fourth suspect was identified as 19-year-old Leon Johnson of Manchester. All four suspects are facing criminal mischief in the third degree and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief in the third degree. Johnson is scheduled to be in court on July 16. Police said the vandalism incidents remain under investigation and more charges are pending.