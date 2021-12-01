6 cars stolen in 2.5 hours in Stratford

All were "warming up" when stolen

STRATFORD, Conn. — Six cars were stolen in the span of two and a half hours Tuesday morning according to police.

Police said the cars were all running, unlocked and unattended. The cars were taken between 5am and 7:30 am. One was stolen from a gas station, the other five were taken from residential neighborhoods.

The cars were stolen on the following streets:

2700 block of Broadbridge Ave.

100 Block of Clover St.

100 block of Douglas St.

200 block of Light St.

600 block of Light St.

600 block of Success Ave.

Police reminded owners to lock their cars, do not leave keys in the car and don't leave them warming up unattended.