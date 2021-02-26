Alabama murder suspect arrested in Southington

John Thomas III was wanted in connection to a fatal shooting last week before he fled the state

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A man wanted in a fatal shooting in Alabama was arrested in Southington on Thursday night.

Opelika police said 40-year-old John Thomas III reportedly shot two victims, one in the face and one in the chest, before fleeing the state of Alabama on February 18.

On February 19th, police issued an arrest warrant for Thomas, charging him with murder, attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and Opelika officials requested help from the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

In conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force in Connecticut and the Waterbury Police Department, Marshals tracked Thomas to the Southington area.

On Thursday, around 9:45 a.m., Thomas was arrested without incident at the Econo-Lodge on the Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike in Southington.