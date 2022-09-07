x
Crime

Assault at Yale being investigated as hate crime

The victim, a Latino man, was seriously injured by a group of young men on Saturday.
Credit: AP
FILE - This Sept. 9, 2016 photo shows Harkness Tower on the campus of Yale University in New Haven, Conn. A Justice Department investigation has found Yale University is illegally discriminating against Asian-American and white applications, in violation of federal civil rights law, officials said Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz, File)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — An assault at the Yale campus on Saturday has been designated as a hate crime, according to Yale's Chief of Police. 

Yale Police Chief Anthony Campbell said a Latino man was seriously injured Saturday morning by a group of young men who shouted racial slurs at the man as they assaulted him, according to the victim as well as a witness who was on the scene when it happened. 

The victim underwent surgery Wednesday, according to Yale police.

The victim wasn't a member of the Yale community and the investigation is in its early stages. 

"I share your anger, disgust, and heartbreak at the prospect of a racially motivated crime so close to our own campus. My life’s mission has been to create and maintain a sense of safety and security for every single member of the Yale and New Haven communities, and to be especially sensitive toward the marginalized members of our communities for whom safety, whether perceived or experienced, has often been elusive," Campbell said in a letter to the Yale community.

He went on to say, "I want to thank the students who came to the aid of the victim and helped him to get the medical care that he so desperately needed. They deserve our deep appreciation and respect."

New Haven police have classified this incident as a hate crime and will work with Yale police on this investigation.

This is a developing story.

---

----

