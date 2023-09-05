Attempted ATM theft at Chase bank in Wethersfield

The ATM was not stolen and no money was stolen either, police said.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Wethersfield police are searching for three people who allegedly tried to steal a bank's ATM early Saturday morning.

At 4:38 a.m. Saturday, police were notified of an alarm going off at the Chase bank on 1151 Silas Deane Highway. The alarm company told police they were watching three males with a truck trying to get access and steal the ATM outside of the building.

The three suspects ran off before police arrived at the bank, Chase security told police.

Officers who responded to the scene found a commercial truck with the door open and its engine still on. No one was inside the truck. Police determined it was stolen out of West Haven.

The ATM was not stolen and no money was stolen either, police said.

Police are advising businesses with outside ATMs to "remain vigilant" and to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information on the attempted ATM theft in Wethersfield is asked to call police Lt. Buyak at 860-721-2915.

