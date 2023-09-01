Cheshire police release photo of stolen car suspect that struck a cruiser

Police said the incident happened two weeks prior when the suspect was spotted in a parking lot, and struck a cruiser as he was fleeing.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — Cheshire police have released an image of a suspect they said stole a vehicle before bumping a police cruiser.

The initial incident happened two weeks prior, on Aug. 18. Police said they were called to the Maplecroft Shopping Plaza around 7:15 p.m. after they learned a stolen vehicle was in the area.

When they got to the plaza, the driver behind the stolen vehicle accelerated towards a patrol officer driving a marked police cruiser, according to officials. The suspect intentionally struck the cruiser, which disabled it, police said.

The suspect then drove off from the area, and the vehicle was later found abandoned in the private parking lot in Wallingford.

If anyone has information regarding the person's identity, they're asked to call Detective DeCapua at 203-271-5531 or email sdecapua@cheshirect.org.

