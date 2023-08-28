Teen arrested in Wallingford twice in 24 hours for 2 attempted car thefts

Cody Monty appeared in court on Monday after he was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and was held on a $25,000 bond.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A teenager was arrested Monday for stealing a car in Wallingford less than 24 hours after being charged with breaking into another car, police said.

Wallingford police said they responded around 10 p.m. on Sunday to the apartments on McGuire Court for a report of a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants attempting to steal a silver 2011 Kia Soul.

Officers on scene found the person matching the reported description, sitting in the front driver seat of the Kia with the steering column near the ignition detached. The male, identified as 18-year-old Cody James Monty of Meriden, was found with a large flat head screw driver and USB cables, which are commonly used in Kia and Hyundai thefts, police said.

Monty was arrested and charged with burglary in the third degree, possession of burglary tools, and using a motor vehicle without the owner's permission. He was held on a $10,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Meriden court on September 8th.

Hours after Monty was released, Wallingford police said they responded around 3:40 a.m. on Monday to Cumberland Farms on North Colony Rd - 45 minutes away from the police department - for a report of a stolen black Mazda CX-9.

Officers reviewed video footage taken at Cumberland Farms where they observed Monty driving away with the CX-9 which was found unattended, unlocked and running at a gas pump. At 5:30 a.m., Meriden police apprehended him at his home and Wallingford police placed him under arrest once again.

Monty appeared in court on Monday after he was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and held on a $25,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wallingford Police Patrol Division at 203-294-2800 or police.wallingfordct.gov.

