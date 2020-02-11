PD: 2 vehicles stolen out of Bloomfield, 1 involved in Bristol ATM theft

The suspects abandoned the ATM and one of the vehicles as they fled the scene

BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol police are investigating after suspects reportedly stole an ATM from a bank Monday morning.

Police said two vehicles had been stolen out of Bloomfield and one, a Jeep, came down to Bristol. According to police, the suspects in that vehicle stole the ATM from the People's United Bank on Riverside Avenue.

The suspects dragged the ATM about half a mile to Park Street where Bristol police were able to it and the stolen vehicle.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in the second stolen vehicle.

At this time there is no description of the suspects or of the second vehicle.