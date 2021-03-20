Bridgeport police investigate overnight homicide

Police found an unresponsive man on the sidewalk outside a home late Friday night

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police are investigating a homicide that happened late Friday night.

A call was placed to Bridgeport Police Department at approximately 11:48 p.m. about the incident. Police said when first responders arrived, they found an unresponsive man lying on the sidewalk outside a home on Norman Street.

According to police, the man had injuries to his body, indicating a homicide had occurred. The cause and manner of death are being determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The man has not been identified at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime can call Detective Jorge Cintron at 203-581-5227 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.