Video released of knife-wielding man shot by trooper during court-ordered eviction in Brooklyn, CT

The Office of Inspector General is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

BROOKLYN, Conn. — The Office of Inspector General released new details and video footage of a police-involved shooting of a knife-wielding man that took place Tuesday morning in Brooklyn, Connecticut.

According to officials, the state marshall was executing a court-ordered eviction at 26 Tiffany St. around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

When the state marshall, assisted by state troopers with Troop D in Danielson, arrived at the address, the tenant refused to comply and had a knife.

According to the Inspector General's report released Thursday, the state marshall and the state troopers entered the residence with the help of the landlord and found the tenant - later identified as Byron Harvey, 59 - holding a large knife in his hand.

The troopers attempted to start a dialog with Harvey and in the video, the officers can be heard demanding he "put the knife down".

At one point, Harvey can be heard saying "You're going to have to shoot me ... if you don't, I'm going to get at least one of you."

According to officials, Harvey advanced on the officers with the arm holding the knife in a raised position. One trooper discharged a stun gun while another trooper - identified as Trooper Romello Lumpkin - fired one round of his handgun, sticking Harvey in the abdomen.

Harvey was flown to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, Mass., where he underwent surgery. Police said the man is currently, listed in stable condition.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

On Tuesday, neighbors FOX61 spoke with said they are fed up with police activity in the area.

"I love my apartment, love my landlords, but I just don't feel safe at this point. I think there needs to be more security around here," said Felicia Desalvio, who lives near Tiffany St.

Back in February, just one street over, troopers found two adults and a child dead in a home. Since then, Desalvio said things just keep getting worse.

"It's just not fair. And it saddens me, it really does," Desalvio said.

The area has a number of apartment buildings and multifamily homes and is located just east of the Quinebaug River.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

