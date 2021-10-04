Child safe after vehicle stolen in Manchester, police search for suspect

The child was taken out of the vehicle by the suspect and is safe. The vehicle was later located unoccupied in town, police said.

A child is safe after a vehicle they were in was stolen from a parking lot in Manchester on Monday early afternoon.

Police announced on Twitter that the vehicle they were searching for was located unoccupied on Union Street in Manchester.

It was described as a grey 2022 Lexus RX 350 with Connecticut license plate BD96999, which they said was stolen from a parking lot at 74 Main Street.

The child was inside the vehicle at the time of the theft. Police said the suspect took the child out of the vehicle on Summit Street and they are safe at this time.

Police said the vehicle was last seen on Interstate 84 eastbound in the area of East Hartford.

Video of the theft was captured by surveillance cameras in the area and investigators are asking anyone with information on the suspect call (860) 645-5500.

