Co-workers and friends hold a vigil for UPS worker murdered on the job

WATERBURY, Conn — Co-workers of UPS worker murdered on the job gathered to remember their brother murdered on the job. Dozens huddled together outside of the UPS facility in Watertown where Nathan Burk, 28, worked.

"We are here today because one of our brothers was murdered last night while performing his job," said Sean O'Brien of the Teamsters Joint Council 10 Union.

Burk was a member of the Teamsters union for the last five years. Those who knew him well said he was a hard worker and his legacy won't soon be forgotten.

"He was a great person. He was a very good worker. A very good Teamster and our hearts are breaking right now for him," said Mike Rinaldi.

State Police were called to Route 8 Northbound by Exit 37 in Watertown Tuesday night for a crash. When they arrived, they found Burk in the driver's seat of a UPS truck assaulted. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

"He was all set to probably deliver 200 packages and go home and he’s never making it home," said O'Brien.

State Police charged Burk’s coworker Elijah Bertrand, 19, with murder. They say he was riding with Burk at the time of the attack and then fled the area on foot.

Bertrand was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon at this Valero gas station in Plymouth. Police say he was inside the gas station upon their arrival and was arrested without incident.

"A Weapon was located on the scene that we believe to be connected to the crime itself," said Connecticut State Police Trooper Josue Dorelus.

State Police would not describe the weapon or provide a motive for the attack. Those who knew Burk and Bertrand say there were no red flags.

"We are going to be there for the family we’re going to make certain that we raise a lot of money so the family doesn’t have to worry," said O'Brein.

A GoFundMe started by the union already has pledges of over $20,000 from local union shops. Grief counselors are available for Burke’s coworkers.