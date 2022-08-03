Stratford police seize drugs and cash in raid; 1 man arrested

Edward Johnson, aka “CJ”, 31, of Stratford, was charged with possession with intent to sell narcotics in addition to other charges.

STRATFORD, Conn. — Police seized drugs, cash, and a high-capacity magazine during a raid and arrested a Stratford man after a short chase following a search Tuesday.

Edward Johnson, aka “CJ”, 31, of Stratford, was charged with possession with intent to sell narcotics (3 counts), possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell marijuana, operating a drug factory, tampering with evidence, and possession of a high capacity magazine.

He was held on $750,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on August 11. He also has an outstanding warrant in Bridgeport.

Local and federal agencies worked together and served a search warrant on Johnson's home. Johnson was arrested after a short chase.

Police seized $32,000 in cash, several pounds of marijuana, and 2,400 ecstasy pills with a street value of $50,000. In addition, they found 75 grams of methamphetamine, OxyContin and Adderall pills and a high-capacity magazine. Detectives also seized approximately $32,000 in cash, which they believe are the proceeds from the sale of narcotics.

Police said Johnson is currently on probation for narcotics sales and currently has six cases pending for which he is currently out on a total of $665,000 in bonds.

