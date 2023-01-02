Couple died of apparent murder-suicide in Bethel: Medical Examiner

Police responded to the home on Reservoir St. just before midnight on Tuesday.

BETHEL, Conn. — Bethel police are investigating what the medical examiner has determined to be an apparent murder-suicide.

Police responded to a home on Reservoir St. just before midnight on Tuesday. They initially got a call from someone who said they heard yelling on the street. When police got there, they found a woman with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene. They also found a man with gunshot wounds, who was taken to Danbury Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.'

Police say 2 people are dead after being found with gunshot wounds in their home on Reservoir st. last night. The ME as identified them as Traci Jones and Lester Jones @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/J4cFVdTHMw — Julia LeBlanc (@JuliaLeBlancTV) February 1, 2023

The ME has identified them as Traci Jones and Lester Jones. They say Traci's death was ruled as a homicide, while Lester's has been ruled as a suicide.

"I was shocked. Stunned. Not what I expected," said Aurora Daley, a friend of Traci's who also lives on Reservoir St.

Dailey said she slept through the incident on Tuesday night, but woke up to a missed call from a close friend, who gave her the news she never wanted to hear. Dailey said Traci was the life of the party and a great friend to so many people.

"She was a very fun human being. She was a wonderful mom, she was a wonderful friend. She was a hairdresser, she knew everyone," Dailey said.

On Wednesday night, people started to gather at Brittany Sheares, the last place Traci worked, according to Dailey. She said this is a hard time for everyone in the community.

"This is going to be rough for our community, our community has been through a lot," Dailey said.

The acting first selectmen, Richard Straiton, said the town isn't used to violence like this.

"We're a small community, we don't think things like that will happen here, but we do live in the real world, and it does happen and it's unfortunate," Straiton said. "I'm sure the community will come together and support one another and support the family."

Straiton said the community is worried, but he wants to assure them this was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public. In the meantime, he has the following message for his neighbors.

"Love one another. Be kind to one another. Respect other people. Our society has changed so much over the last years, and, let's be kind to one another," Straiton said.

Lester Jones, 58, was also facing charges for allegedly violating an order of protection. He was charged with a felony count of first-degree criminal contempt and misdemeanor second-degree aggravated harassment.

New York police received a call on Friday reporting that Jones contacted a person in Bethel and threatened physical harm. The victim had a stay-away order of protection against Jones. Jones was issued an appearance ticket and was scheduled to appear in Moreau Town Court on Jan. 25.

Police are not releasing any further details at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

