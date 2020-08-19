Crash between car and motorcycle leads to shots fired on Bloomfield Hartford town line

The incident happened around noon on Tuesday. Police found the motorcycle in the area of Blue Hills Avenue and East Morningside Street.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Police are investigating a mid-day shooting Tuesday, that occurred on the Bloomfield/Hartford town line.

The initial call came over as a crash between a motorcycle and a car, but a shooting soon occurred before officers could arrive.

The motorcycle was found by the police, abandoned in the area of Blue Hills Avenue and East Morningside Street. The car involved was found on Englewood Avenue. The driver of the call had called police saying their car was being shot.

An investigation led officers to find the crash happened in Hartford. The motorcycle was knocked to the ground due to the crash. The car drove north into Bloomfield before pulling over. Police said the motorcyclist ran up to the car and tried to grab the keys out of the ignition. The driver fought off the motorcyclist and drove north on Blue Hills Avenue.

The motorcyclist fired three shots into the car but did not hit the driver, police say. The shooter then ran from the scene before officers arrived.

Police found four shell casings and one live round in the roadway on Blue Hills. The driver was not able to give a description of the motorcyclist but is working with the police. The motorcycle was not registered and did not have a license plate.