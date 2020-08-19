Meriden police investigating six separate shootings in a 7-hour span

The shootings happened in the area of Camp Street, Hinman Street, Andrews Street, Spring Street, Sherman Avenue, and Cherry Street.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police are investigating several shootings that happened in a 7-hour span between Monday evening to early Tuesday morning.

The shootings began around 9 pm Monday when police were called to the area of Hinman Street for shots fired. Shell casings were found and it was discovered a home was struck several times by gunfire. There were no injuries.

Around 10:20 pm, police responded to another home on Andrews Street on calls of shots fired. Another house was hit several times by gunfire and shell casings were found.

Police were called to three more houses on calls of separate shootings on Spring Street, Sherman Avenue, and Cherry Street. Again, shell casings were found and homes were struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported to anyone living in the homes that were struck by gunfire.

There was another reported shooting on Camp Street around 7 pm Monday night but officers could find any evidence.