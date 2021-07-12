Dashcam video shows suspect taking purse from car in Waterford

Police are reminding people to keep their doors locked and to also remove all valuables from the car.

WATERFORD, Conn. — The Waterford Police Department posted a video to their Facebook, asking the public's help in identifying a purse thief.

And the crime was caught on dashcam video over the weekend.

The video showed a white rental Nissan Altima, registration Illinois FP-117367, parked alongside a white SUV. The driver's door opens and you see the suspect break a window, lean into the SUV, and grab the purse that police said was visible on the front seat.

Police are reminding people to keep their doors locked and to also remove all valuables from the car. If you have to leave something inside, they remind you to hide it.

Until this rental is returned, if you happen to know where it is being parked, you're asked to give the Waterford Police Department a call at 860-442-9451.

