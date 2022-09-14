One person dead after East Hartford shooting

East Hartford Police have not yet identified the victim, who was found shot multiple times.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — One person is dead after a shooting in East Hartford.

Police said at approximately 7:48 p.m. a report of shots fired came in near Park Avenue and Garden Street. Police said a male victim was found in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency first responders attempted life-saving measures on the scene and transported him to the hospital, but they could not revive the victim.

The identity of the man killed is unknown at this time.

Police have Garden Street shut down at this time, as the investigation into this homicide is ongoing.

This is a developing story. FOX61 has a crew on the scene.

