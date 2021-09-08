Enfield woman arrested following double homicide

Police expect more charges to be filed

ENFIELD, Conn. — An Enfield woman is being held on a $2 million bond following the homicides of two other Enfield residents.

Police said that they were asked to do a welfare check on 72-year-old Maryrose Riach and 63-year-old James Bell Sunday evening.

When they arrived at the apartment, they found one of the victims in distress and forced themselves into the apartment.

Police said they found Riach and Bell with significant trauma inside. Bell was pronounced dead at the scene while Riach later died from her injuries at Baystate Hospital. Their cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.

Also found inside the apartment was 22-year-old Harlee Swols. Police said that a prior incident with Swols led to a protective order. While on scene, Swols was arrested and charged with violating the protective order and placed on a $2 million bond.

Police said they expect further charges to be filed against Swols.

The homicides remain under investigation. There are several road closures in the area including Alden Avenue at Lincoln Street and Church Street, and Windsor Street at White Street.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.