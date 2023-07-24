Fatal shooting under investigation in East Hartford

The shooting happened Sunday evening on Burnside Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man is dead after a shooting in East Hartford over the weekend, police said.

According to East Hartford officials, police were called to Burnside Avenue just before 8 p.m. Sunday on the report of a shooting.

When they got to the scene, they found an adult man who had been fatally shot.

Police have not identified the shooting victim at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.