Father allegedly witnesses his son kill neighbor in Wilton

Sebastian Andrews claims the neighbor was trespassing and that it was self-defense.

WILTON, Conn. — For the first time in nearly ten years, residents of the sleepy suburb of Wilton woke up to the news of a murder.

Now it’ll be up to the courts to determine if it was a violent unprovoked assault or self-defense.

In Stamford Superior Court Wednesday, a judge found 31-year-old Sebastian Andrews to be such a danger to the community that his bond was doubled to $2 million.

Andrews was Wednesday arraigned on a murder charge. He tried to speak in court but was quickly shut down by his attorney.

“May I have the honor of speaking?” asked Andrews, who appeared virtually via Zoom. His attorney interjected, “Mr. Andrews. Kevin Black speaking here. My advice to you is not to say anything at this time.”

It was in the remote woods of Wilton, on Partrick Lane, where Andrews is accused of killing his neighbor Tuesday morning. The attack took place in the victim's driveway.

“There seems to be some sort of psychological issue involved,” remarked the state’s attorney in court.

After the killing, Andrews allegedly dragged the victim’s body inside the detached garage.

“It was a violent attack,” said Wilton Police Department Deputy Chief Robert Cipolla.

The victim, 39-year-old Arinzechukwu Ukachukwu was stabbed multiple times.

“It was a kitchen-style knife," said Cipolla.

FOX61 obtained the arrest warrant which shows Andrews told investigators it was self-defense and that he approached the victim because Andrews allegedly found him, “..trespassing on his property several times.”

But Deputy Chief Cipolla remarked, “There’s no information to substantiate that claim.”

Defense Attorney Kevin Black said, “I’m not making any representations. I just know that there were Band-Aids and things on his face and hands.”

The homicide was reported by Andrew’s father.

“He witnessed through the window of his residence what appeared to be someone resembling his son assaulting the neighbor,” explained Cipolla.

If Andrews does make bond, he will not be allowed to stay in his home where the victim’s wife, who wasn’t home at the time of the killing still lives. Andrews would also be required to wear a GPS monitoring device.

Andrews has no previous criminal record. After the killing, he allegedly went to take a shower and hid in his home until police arrived and put him in handcuffs.

