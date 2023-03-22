Avelo flight diverted to Bradley

The plane had potential issue with one of the hydraulic systems.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn — An Avelo Airlines flight from West Palm Beach to Tweed New Haven Airport was diverted and landed at Bradley International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

The plane, a Boeing 737, was scheduled to land in New Haven at 1:20 p.m. the flight number is XP 346.

Officials with Connecticut Airport Authority said in a statement, "We can confirm that an Avelo Airlines aircraft diverted to Bradley International Airport after reporting an issue. The aircraft landed safely at approximately 1:50 p.m. and there was no impact to airport operations. We would defer to Avelo Airlines for any additional information."

Jim Olson, Head of Communication for Avelo Airlines said in a statement:

Avelo Airlines Flight 346 which departed West Palm Beach (PBI) for Tweed-New Haven Airport diverted to Hartford’s Bradley International Airport (BDL) this afternoon. A potential issue was identified with one of the aircraft’s hydraulic systems. As a precaution, the flight diverted to BDL where it landed without incident. The Boeing 737-800 operating this flight has redundant hydraulic systems, so safety was never an issue.

Customers have deplaned at BDL while maintenance technicians review the aircraft. We apologize to our Customers for the inconvenience and we are working quickly to get them back on their way to New Haven. There were 176 Customers and six Crewmembers aboard the flight.

The FAA said they will investigate.

In December, an Avelo airplane's wheel at Tweed-New Haven Airport slid off the taxiway.

Officials said while taxiing out for departure to Palm Beach International Airport, Avelo Airlines Flight 345 conducted a tight turn on a taxiway sliding a wheel onto the adjacent grassy area. A gear pin was left inserted after pushback, which prevented the gear from retracting after departure from New Haven causing diversion to BDL.

There were 166 passengers and six crewmembers aboard the airplane and nobody was injured. All the passengers were safely taken back to the terminal.

This is a developing story

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.