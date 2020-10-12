Hamden Police investigate two armed robberies

The robberies happened Wednesday morning in the areas of Blue Hills Avenue and Battis Road.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police are investigating two armed robberies in Hamden that happened Wednesday morning.

Officers first responded to an address at Blue Hills Avenue on calls of an armed street robbery. A 29-year-old nanny told police she was walking in a driveway when a young man approached her. The man pointed a gun at her and demanded her personal belongings. The man stole her purse and tried to steal her car. The man ran away with several other juveniles in a red Honda towards Church Street.

Around 10 AM, Police responded to Battis Road on another call for an armed robbery. Police say a woman was parked at the side of the road to make a phone call when she was approached by a man in dark clothing. The man placed a gun "to her temple" and demanded her belongings. The suspect stole her purse and was last seen running southbound on Battis Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Donald Remillard at 203-230-4052.