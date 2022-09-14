Hamden police issue safety message after street robbery

Two suspects with masks approached the victim expecting to purchase a vehicle and robbed him at gunpoint.

HAMDEN, Conn — Hamden police are giving crime-prevention safety information after a street robbery on Tuesday.

Police said at approximately 12:00 p.m., Hamden police responded to the area of Sebec Street and Leo Road for a reported street robbery. The preliminary investigation found that the victim was meeting someone to purchase a vehicle they'd found on social media but was later determined to be a fraudulent "car sale" transaction.

Two suspects with masks approached the victim and robbed him at gunpoint. The suspect's vehicle was described as a black sedan with tinted windows that fled toward Leo Road. The victim wasn't injured.

The Hamden Police Department issues important crime-prevention safety tips regarding social media transactions:

Understand that some seller profiles or listings on social media may be fraudulent.

Meet in a public place, preferably well-lit and with security cameras.

Have someone with you during any sale transactions.

Do not carry large amounts of cash or any other valuables on your person.

If you sense trouble, leave the area as quick as possible.

If you are robbed, make personal safety your number one priority.

Anyone with information or video surveillance related to the robbery is asked to contact Detective Shawn Nutcher of the Hamden Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 203-287-4812 or via email at snutcher@hamdenpd.com. Callers may remain anonymous.

