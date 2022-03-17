4 arrests made in connection to 2005 shooting death of Hartford woman

Around 17 years later, four people were arrested recently in connection to Dante Davis' death.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Four people have been arrested and charged in connection to a 2005 murder cold case in Hartford, the state Division of Criminal Justice announced Thursday.

In June 2005, police were called to 131 Martin Street for a report of a woman shot in front of the building. The victim, Dante Davis, who was 21 at the time, was with her boyfriend and others when armed people open fire in the area.

Davis was shot in the head, taken to the hospital before police arrived on the scene, and she later died from her injuries.

Around 17 years later, after conducting investigations and collecting dozens of tips, as well as conducting an extensive Grand Jury investigation, four people were arrested recently in connection to Davis' death.

Brandon Jones, 34, along with Shane Henriques, 35, and Maurice Snowden, 38, were all charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting. Victoria Harris, 33, was charged with tampering with evidence and perjury.

“The investigators in this case worked diligently to bring this case to a successful resolution,” Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney John F. Fahey said. “Ms. Davis was an innocent victim and for the past 17 years, detectives assigned to this case never forgot her and the family and friends she left behind. These recent arrests show the Cold Case Unit’s continued commitment to work tirelessly to resolve each case that comes before us.”

