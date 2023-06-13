Arrest made in 2019 Hartford shooting death

The shooting investigation lasted years, with Diaz's family offering a $500,000 reward this past January for information leading to an arrest.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford man accused of shooting and killing an Avon man and injuring another person in 2019 has been arrested.

Geno McMahon, 36, was taken into custody last week and was charged with murder, assault, and criminal possession of a firearm in connection to the death of Eros Diaz, who was 25 at the time of the shooting.

McMahon was held on a $3 million bond.

On the evening of June 22, 2019, police were called to Winship St. for a report of a person shot in the area.

Police found Diaz in a vehicle near the scene with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital for treatment. The man in his 30s has since recovered from his injuries, police said.

The shooting investigation lasted years, with Diaz's family offering a $500,000 reward this past January for information leading to an arrest.

