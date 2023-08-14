State police identify victims of I-84 shooting and crash that killed 1, seriously injured another

The incident is being investigated jointly by Hartford police and the Connecticut State Police.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut State Police identified the victims of the shooting that ended with a chase and crash on Interstate 84 in Hartford on Friday.

Hartford police officials said the incident began on Newfield Ave. just before 2 p.m. after a shooting in the area left a man in his 20s suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Two vehicles involved fled from the scene and ended up on I-84, where there was an exchange of gunfire on the highway.

One of the vehicles crashed, hitting two other vehicles.

Omar Cruz-Torres, 36, of West Haven, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Nelson Alejandro-Capo, 35, of East Hartford, was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The other vehicle involved fled the scene. Police are said to still be looking for that vehicle.

Anyone who was traveling through the area at the time and witnessed this incident, captured photographs or video, or dash camera footage, is asked to contact the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad at (860)534-1000, or email Detective Piscitelli at Michael.Piscitelli@ct.gov.

