Jewelry store attempted robbery ends in shooting; 1 suspect shot, another on the run: Police

The two suspects entered the store as it opened

HARTFORD, Conn. — An investigation is underway after a robbery at a jewelry store Tuesday morning led to one of the would-be thieves being shot by a store employee, police said.

The two suspects entered Exquisite Pressure at 523 Park Street, Hartford, around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday just as the store opened.

An employee in the store was pistol-whipped before they fired at the suspects. One suspect was shot and is now in critical condition at the hospital.

The second suspect fled the scene. Police are searching for the second suspect.

Police have not released a description of the suspect and are reviewing video taken by security cameras in the store and by security cameras on the streets nearby.

The victim is cooperating with the police investigation. The victim was being treated for injuries from the pistol-whipping at a local hospital.

Police had closed off a section of Park Street for their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

