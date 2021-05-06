Hartford man attempted to slash coworker with box cutter: South Windsor police

A surveillance camera from a nearby business shows attack.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A Hartford man was arrested after he allegedly followed a coworker down the street and attempted to slash him with a box cutter in the parking lot of a South Windsor business.

Karanja K. Thomas, of Hartford, was arrested Wednesday after police were called to the parking lot of Splash Pool Supply on John Fitch Boulevard in South Windsor.

Police said they received reports that Thomas had attempted to stab his 62-year-old coworker with a box cutter. Thomas then fled the scene after he slashed the victim’s car tires.

Surveillance video from a nearby business and an eyewitness account confirmed the victim’s story, police said.

According to the victim, they worked with Thomas at Macy’s Distribution Center and had gotten into a verbal argument.

They both left in their respective vehicles. However, the victim was forced pull into the parking lot of the pool supply store after Thomas allegedly threw a water bottle into the victim’s car, causing it to get lodged under the gas petal.

Thomas was located in Hartford and taken into custody. He was charged with Operating under Suspension, Illegal Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle, Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree, Tampering with a Motor Vehicle, Breach of Peace in the 2nd Degree, Assault in the 2nd Degree of an Elderly Victim, Threatening in the 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree.

He was held on a $75,000 bond.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.