Community activists calling for change within the Hartford Police Department

HARTFORD, Conn. — Community activists in Hartford called for change within the Hartford Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

Those activists said the department needs to rebuild trust within the community amid the ongoing gun violence and a series of controversial police-involved incidents.

In that recent letter, the head of the Greater Hartford African American Alliance (GHAAA) demanded Mayor Luke Bronin make a change in leadership at the police department.

On the heels of Hartford's recent deadly gun violence, a march through city streets, and weeks after the incident inside HPD lock up that led to the assault charge arrest of Sgt. James Guzie, the president of the GHAAA sent a three-page letter to Mayor Luke Bronin questioning city leadership.

"There's no longer trust, legitimacy, and confidence in the ability of HPD to police itself," said GHAAA President J. Stan McCauley.

Mayor Bronin fired back defending his choice in Chief of Police Jason Thody, also calling a number of other statements outlined in that letter quoted "neither fair nor accurate."

Meanwhile, Mayor Bronin through a spokesman declined an on-camera interview but responded to the GHAAA in a letter saying in part:

"There can be good-faith disagreements about decisions Chief Thody and the PD made, but his record clearly shows he is committed to building a Dept. that is effective, accountable, and trustworthy. When officers fall short, he holds them accountable, and he's working to build and improve the culture within the dept. everyday."

From @MayorBronin after #GHAAA letter. @ZinniaDee_TV asked Mayor about the letter at unrelated afternoon news conference, referred @FOX61News back to below statements. pic.twitter.com/NUXCPb2Rg9 — Jill Konopka (@jillkonopka) May 5, 2021

