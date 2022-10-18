Hartford man sentenced to 3 years for role in warehouse firearms heist

Shameik Camara, 32, with previous felony offense convictions, was sentenced on Tuesday in Bridgeport.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man was sentenced Tuesday to 36 months of imprisonment followed by 3 years of supervised release stemming from the theft of numerous firearms from a South Windsor warehouse last year.

Federal officials say that on August 2021, a shipment of 50 Zigana, Model PX-9G2 pistols was stolen from R&L Carriers, which was a national freight shipping company that had a warehouse located in South Windsor.

Warehouse employees were allegedly aware of the theft shortly after it occurred in mid-August, but did not notify the police. Officials at R&L carriers reported the theft to the police on September 16, 2021.

Investigators identified Camara after seeing a post on Facebook Marketplace and Offerup selling high-end speakers as well as sports trading cards that were similar to items that were stolen from R&L around the same time the theft of the firearms shipment took place.

“In August 2021, 50 firearms stolen from a South Windsor warehouse became illegal guns on the street,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Avery. “To date, only 14 of the stolen guns have been recovered. The 36 that remain unaccounted for represent a real danger to the community until each one is recovered."

Camara, who is detained, pleaded guilty on June 14, 2022 to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of receipt and possession of items from an interstate shipment.

