1 killed, 1 injured in Waterbury crash

Police said the crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Watertown Avenue when an Infiniti and Jeep collided.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 19-year-old was killed after his vehicle and another collided in Waterbury early Tuesday morning.

Police said the crash between a Jeep and an Infiniti sedan happened around 5:20 a.m. on Watertown Avenue near Coniston Avenue.

Both of the drivers were rushed to nearby hospitals for their injuries.

The driver of one of the vehicles was not seriously injured, police said.

The 19-year-old, a Waterbury resident, died from his injuries a short time later. He has not been identified by police at this time.

Police said a parked, unoccupied vehicle was also struck in the crash and was damaged.

The Waterbury Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU) investigates the area of Watertown Avenue between Tomkins Street to Coniston Avenue is closed Tuesday morning. It's unknown at this time when it will reopen.

If anyone has information regarding the crash, they're asked to call the Waterbury Police Department CRU at 203-346-3975.

