Hartford shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 in critical condition including 17-year-old girl

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said the shooting happened on Maple Ave at a house and the incident is believed to be targeted.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — A shooting in Hartford left one man dead and three people, including a 17-year-old girl, in critical condition on Saturday afternoon.

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said 9-1-1 calls came in at 3:36 p.m. to 541 maple ave reporting a 17-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds. When officers responded they came across a motor vehicle crash at Maple Ave and Benton Street with a male driver suffering from a gunshot wound. The girl was taken to Connecticut Children's in critical condition and the man was taken to Hartford Hospital in critical condition.

Additional 9-1-1 calls came in with two more victims dropped off in the area of 165 Wethersfield Ave. One male victim is dead and another victim is in critical condition.

Boisvert said he believes everything happened in the apartment, it was mutually combative, and most of the people accounted for it. However, police are still looking for a vehicle with a driver.

Boisvert calls this a targeted incident and they will be on Maple Ave. for a while tonight as they are getting a search warrant for the property. There were others in the property when the shooting occurred but no others were hurt.

Hartford police know there are private videos of the incident as well and with their own cameras

