Hartford police investigating homicide

The incident happened at 652 Garden Street

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a homicide Wednesday afternoon.

Hartford Police spokesperson Lt. Aaron Boisvert said they are investigating a homicide in the area of 652 Garden Street.

No other details were available. This is a developing story.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.