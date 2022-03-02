Hartford police investigating homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a homicide Wednesday afternoon.
Hartford Police spokesperson Lt. Aaron Boisvert said they are investigating a homicide in the area of 652 Garden Street.
No other details were available. This is a developing story.
