Woman led police from Bozrah to Norwich before being arrested at Mohegan Sun

HEBRON, Conn. — A Hebron woman was arrested after leading police in a pursuit of around 10 miles from Bozrah to Mohegan sun.

Lori Lanagan, 47, of Hebron, was arrested after leading police in a pursuit and driving under the influence.

On Saturday at around 5:35 p.m., police Troop H in Hartford notified Troop K in Colchester of a Jeep Wrangler being operated erratically. The Wrangler, registered in Connecticut, was driving on Route 2 eastbound in the area of exit 11 in Glastonbury. According to police, the Jeep was the subject of several 911 calls and had been described by callers as a danger to other drivers.

The trooper tried to stop the vehicle in the area of Exit 23 in Bozrah, off Route 2 eastbound. The officer said the Jeep didn't stop and took off, engaging the trooper in a pursuit.

The pursuit continued on eastbound Route 2 and onto I-395 southbound in Norwich for about five miles. The trooper ended the pursuit for safety concerns.

Around 10 minutes after the pursuit was ended, the Mohegan Tribal Police contacted Troop E in Montville and notified them of a license plate reader hit on the registration displayed by the pursued vehicle at the Mohegan Sun Casino in the Riverview Garage.

Troopers and responding police located the Jeep and the driver, Lanagan, was observed by police to exhibit possible signs of impairment.

Police described Lanagan as was uncooperative throughout the investigation and physically resisted being taken into custody. Police said that shortly after arriving at the troop in Colechester for arrest processing, Lanagan asked for medical assistance and she was taken to Marlborough Medical Center. While being treated, Lanagan refused to cooperate with troopers’ efforts to complete her arrest processing.

Lanagan was charged with interfering with police, following too closely, failure to use turn signal, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operating under suspension, failure to drive in proper lane, reckless driving, operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, engaging police in pursuit, failure to comply with finger print requirements.

Lanagan was held on a $100,000 bond and transferred to York Correctional Institution. She is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.

