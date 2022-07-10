Man arraigned in court for alleged attack on 70-year-old woman in Windsor Locks

40-year old Alexander Russell faced a judge Friday morning at Hartford Superior Court for his charges.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The man who police said allegedly assaulted an elderly woman Thursday morning in Windsor Locks faced a judge Friday morning. This all happened as the woman was going for her usual morning jog.

During the arraignment, FOX61 learned that 40-year-old Alexander Russell is homeless.

His attorney argued he does have mental health issues, but the judge said Russell's actions are concerning to the public.

Russell's attorney ordered a competency evaluation and housing at a correctional institution.

Police said Russell struck the 70-year-old woman in the back of her head with his closed fist Thursday morning on Old County Road while she was jogging.

She then fell to the ground and suffered multiple injuries including - broken fingers, a serious laceration to her head and an injured hand.

Police added Russell and the woman do not know each other.

"He did not rob her, he did not steal anything, once she went down, he moved on," said Lt. Paul Cherniak of Windsor Locks Police Department.

Police said they were able to locate Russell on Schoephoester Road where he was then taken into custody.

According to the arrest warrant, Russell is no stranger to police. He was arrested last year in Massachusetts for allegedly assaulting someone over 60 years old and has a history of prior assaults in Connecticut as well.

A neighbor off-camera said the area is typically very quiet and will now remain vigilant of her surroundings.

"It’s certainly shocking but not surprising here in Windsor Locks because of the airport and many of the service industries, many hotels, much more a transient neighborhood than it has been over many years and those of us who are residents here realized that we have to be more cautious," said a neighbor.

Police said an initial report from Hartford Hospital showed the woman suffered a type of bleed in her brain, but today she is listed in stable condition.

Russell's bond was raised to $250,000 and is expected to re-appear in court on October 21.

