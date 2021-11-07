Imprisoned former Waterbury mayor wants sentence reduced

Giordano is serving a 37-year sentence for sexually abusing 9- and 11-year-old girls.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury's convicted former mayor is seeking to have his prison sentence reduced.

Philip Giordano is serving a 37-year sentence after being convicted of sexually abusing 9- and 11-year-old girls. Giordano was cooperating with federal authorities in an organized crime investigation in 2001 when his crimes were discovered.

In a recent court filing, Giordano's attorney says that while in prison Giordano has taught classes to inmates and also has continued to help federal authorities including the New Jersey State Commission of Investigation, which investigates organized crime. A hearing on the motion hasn't yet been scheduled.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.