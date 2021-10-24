Late-night complaints lead to four arrests, seizure of ghost gun in Waterbury

4 a.m. complaints of people waving weapons from a car also led to narcotics charges. Four arrestees age 18-20.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A late-night call about people hanging out of a car waving guns in a Waterbury apartment complex led to four arrests, the seizure of a "ghost gun", illegal magazines, and narcotics.

Waterbury police say they were called to the Truman Apartment Complex on North Main Street around 4 a.m. on Saturday for multiple reports of a vehicle driving erratically throughout the complex with both front and rear passengers hanging out of the vehicle windows waving guns.

Police say that while canvassing the area, officers identified a white Jeep Cherokee which matched the description of the reported vehicle, and saw the Jeep continuing to be driven recklessly. When they stopped the car, officers say they located a firearm with no identifiable make or model, a "ghost gun". The weapon also had an extended magazine containing twenty-seven 9mm rounds attached.An additional extended magazine with two more rounds was also seized.

Also, one of the vehicle occupants was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics, according to police. All of the vehicle occupants were placed under arrest.

Nayshaun Owens, age 18, was charged with:

Illegal Possession Of Weapon’s In A Motor Vehicle

Carrying A Pistol/Revolver Without A Permit

Illegal Transfer of A Pistol/Revolver

Illegal Possession Of A Large Capacity Magazine (2 Counts)

Altering or Removing Identification Marks

Illegal Possession Of Narcotics

Savion Ettson, age 19, was charged with:

Illegal Possession Of Weapon’s In A Motor Vehicle

Carrying A Pistol/Revolver Without A Permit

Illegal Transfer of A Pistol/Revolver

Illegal Possession Of A Large Capacity Magazine (2 Counts)

Altering or Removing Identification Marks

Operating A Motor Vehicle Without A License

Failure To Obey A Traffic Control Signal

Ariangelie Martinez, age 20, is charged with:

Illegal Possession Of Weapon’s In A Motor Vehicle

Carrying A Pistol/Revolver Without A Permit

Illegal Transfer of A Pistol/Revolver

Illegal Possession Of A Large Capacity Magazine (2 Counts)

Altering or Removing Identification Marks

Criminal Possession Of A Firearm

Criminal Possession Of Pistol/Revolver/ Ammunition

19-year-old Jose Soares is charged with:

Illegal Possession Of Weapon’s In A Motor Vehicle

Carrying A Pistol/Revolver Without A Permit

Illegal Transfer of A Pistol/Revolver

Illegal Possession Of A Large Capacity Magazine (2 Counts)

Altering or Removing Identification Marks

Criminal Possession Of A Firearm

Criminal Possession Of Pistol/Revolver/ Ammunition

Owens, Ettson, and Martinez are currently being held in lieu of a $250,000 Bond. Soares bond is set at $150,000.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.