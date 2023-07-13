Man admits to theft at Newington gun store

According to court documents, on September 7, 2021, Troy Harris drove a car through the entrance to Hoffman's "Guns for the Good Guys" store and stole several guns.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man pleaded guilty on Thursday to an incident where he crashed a car into a Newington gun store and stole handguns in 2021.

Troy Harris, 28, pleaded guilty to a firearm offense stemming from the incident at Hoffman's "Guns' for the Good Guys."

According to court documents, on September 7, 2021, Harris drove a car through the entrance of the store and stole two Kimber Micro 9 9mm semiautomatic pistols, two Kimber Pro Carry .45 ACP semiautomatic pistols, and one Kimber Super Match .45 ACP semiautomatic pistol.

Harris pleaded guilty to theft of firearms from a licensee, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 5.

Harris has been detained since his arrest on September 7, 2021.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.