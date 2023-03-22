Suspect in theft from Hoffman's Guns charged in federal court

In 2021, police said he crashed his Nissan Rogue into the front door of the building.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — A man was charged in federal court Wednesday in connection to a 2021 incident where he allegedly drove an SUV into the front door of a Newington gun shop and stole several weapons.

Troy Harris, 28, has been in custody since September 7, 2021.

The U.S. Attorney's office said Harris’s criminal history includes convictions in Connecticut state court for escape in the first degree, burglary in the third degree, and robbery in the first degree.

The indictment charges Harris with theft of firearms from a licensee, and unlawful possession of firearms by a felon.

Newington Police said Harris crashed a Nissan Rouge through the front doors of Hoffman’s Gun and stole five handguns from the store before fleeing on foot.

Harris is facing multiple charges including five counts of stealing a firearm, larceny, and burglary in the 3rd degree, and two counts of criminal mischief in the 1st degree.

He was held on a court-set $500,000 bond pending his appearance in New Britain Superior Court on Tuesday.

This was not the first time someone drive a vehicle into Hoffman's Guns, in 2006 someone drove a Dodge Ram into their old location.

