Man allegedly attacks political volunteer in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — The ugly side of politics. A violent incident at the town Democratic headquarters in Fairfield. Fairfield Democrats and Republicans are joining together to denounce it.

"Both the Republican and Democratic Party won’t tolerate any type of behavior like this," said Fairfield Republican Town Committee Chair Jack Testani.

Police say last Friday, 61-year-old Michael Silverstein, a Westport resident showed up at the Fairfield Democratic Party Headquarters shouting profanity and insults at workers inside.

"As someone who is constantly worried that someone will come into my office and create a situation. I certainly would condemn anyone who thinks that it’s a good idea," said J.R. Romano the CT Republican Party Chair.

A volunteer got out her cell phone to start recording the man.

Lt. Anthony Grenata of the Fairfield Police Department said, "It was knocked out of that volunteer worker's hand by that man. Regardless of political affiliation, the behavior is just something that can’t be tolerated."

Michael Silverstein was charged with breach of peace. Fairfield Police say they’ve stepped up patrols in the area of the Democratic headquarters.

CT Democratic Party Chair Nancy DiNardo said, "Fairfield did what was right. The Democrats and Republicans came together and made a statement against violence. We should be doing that all across the state." And all across the state, emotions are running high. "The closer we get the more concerned I get, said DiNardo.

Over in East Lyme, political campaign signs are being stolen or defaced. The town Democratic Chair says the effort to silence their voice is having the opposite effect. "It really crystallizes their position and activated them as an activist," said Jason Deeble.

While in Shelton, 31-year-old Taylor Dyrek was arrested and charged with criminal mischief for spray painting the word dump above two Trump campaign signs.