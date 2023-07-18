Waterbury police arrest Suspect in Waterbury homicide, victim identified

Waterbury police said Gregory Robertson, 40, of Virginia died in the incident on Watertown Avenue.

WATERBURY, Conn — A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide this past weekend in Waterbury. The victim has now been identified.

Investigators arrested a suspect identified as German Pena-Lopez, 34, Waterbury.

Pena-Lopez was arrested for the following offenses: Illegal Possession of Weapons In A Motor Vehicle, Carrying A Pistol Without A Permit, Threatening 1st Degree and Illegal Transfer Sale of a Firearm.

Pena-Lopez was held by Waterbury police on a $1 million bond pending court arraignment on Monday. This is an active and ongoing investigation, additional arrests are expected.

The original incident happened on Sunday, as Waterbury officers on patrol in the area of Watertown Avenue were notified of a large crowd outside of 437 Watertown Ave (The Bunker Social Club).

Officers found Robertson inside the location who sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene. Additionally, officers were notified that two additional victims arrived at Saint Mary’s Hospital emergency room, each with sustained gunshot wounds and believed to be part of the same incident.

The additional victims were identified as adult males. Both additional victims are considered to be in stable condition at this time.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203)755-1234.

