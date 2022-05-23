Death in Hebron: Man found shot in driveway

Police were called to a home on Grayville Road at 5:11 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a deceased man in the driveway.

HEBRON, Conn. — A man died Saturday evening after being shot several times in a driveway in Hebron and Connecticut State Police are investigating.

Police were called to a home on Grayville Road at 5:11 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a deceased man in the driveway. A resident at the home told police he found the dead man on the driveway.

The victim, who has not been identified, had several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by emergency crews at the scene, police said.

The Eastern District Major Crimes Squad has launched an investigation. The victim was taken to the Office of the Chief State's Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Police did not release any other details but did call the death suspicious.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.