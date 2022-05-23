x
Crime

Death in Hebron: Man found shot in driveway

Police were called to a home on Grayville Road at 5:11 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a deceased man in the driveway.
HEBRON, Conn. — A man died Saturday evening after being shot several times in a driveway in Hebron and Connecticut State Police are investigating.

Police were called to a home on Grayville Road at 5:11 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a deceased man in the driveway. A resident at the home told police he found the dead man on the driveway. 

The victim, who has not been identified, had several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by emergency crews at the scene, police said.

The Eastern District Major Crimes Squad has launched an investigation. The victim was taken to the Office of the Chief State's Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Police did not release any other details but did call the death suspicious.

