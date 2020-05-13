Man wanted in connection with deadly Waterbury crash

The crash happened on April 22. One woman died as a result of the crash.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an April car crash that left one dead.

On April 22, officers responded to East Main Street for a two-car crash. An investigation by police showed a 2010 BMW was driving on East Main and crossed over to the opposite side of the lane and hit a 2007 Honda Accord driving in the opposite direction.

The driver of the BMW was identified as 26-year-old Jamall Smith of Waterbury. He was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. There was no one else in the BMW.

The Honda had two people driving in it at the time of the crash. The driver was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The passenger, identified as 20-year-old Dominique Dalessio of Bethlehem, suffered life-threatening injuries, and later died on April 28.

A warrant was granted for the arrest of Smith. He is wanted for various charges including assault in the second degree with a motor vehicle and manslaughter in the second degree with a motor vehicle.