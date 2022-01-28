x
Woman arrested for allegedly spiking drink with methadone leading to man's death: police

Police said the woman reportedly mixed methadone into the drink and left it out on the table.
Credit: FOX61
File photo

MERIDEN, Conn. — A Meriden woman has been arrested for allegedly spiking a man’s orange juice with methadone and he later died, police announced Friday.

Meriden officers responded to a home in Crown Village on a report of an apparent overdose on Jan. 7, 2021. They learned the victim – a male – may have accidentally ingested methadone mixePod with orange juice.

He was taken to a hospital where he died due to ingesting methadone, which is used to treat moderate to severe pain and to treat narcotic drug addiction.

Investigators learned the victim lived with Olivia Battistini, who they said mixed the drug with the orange juice and left the glass out on a table.

It is believed the victim drank the juice, not knowing the methadone was mixed in it, police said.

Battistini, 31, was taken into custody on Thursday and held on a court-set bond of $100,000. She has been charged with criminally negligent homicide.

