Man arrested for shooting in Middletown charged with second gun incident

No one was injured in the incident on April 28 at Maplewood Terrace.
Credit: Middletown PD
Antwan Rufus arrested for Williams Street shooting on May 1

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Middletown man already arrested earlier this month in connection to a shooting incident has been charged again for a separate incident.

Antwan Rufus, 33, has been in the custody of the Connecticut Department of Corrections for his involvement in the May 1 shooting on William Street in Middletown where one person was injured.

On Tuesday, he was charged for his alleged involvement in a shooting that happened on Maplewood Terrace in Middletown on April 28. In that incident, police said they were called to the area around 12:45 p.m. that night after a reported shooting.

While there were a number of people in the area, no one was injured in the shooting.

The new charges Rufus faces include:

  • Criminal attempt to Commit Assault 1st Degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Firearm
  • Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm
  • Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree
  • Commission of an A, B, or C Felony with a Firearm

The investigations into both shootings are ongoing; anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Middletown Police Department Detective Bureau at 860-638-4153.

