Man arrested for shooting in Middletown charged with second gun incident

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Middletown man already arrested earlier this month in connection to a shooting incident has been charged again for a separate incident.
Antwan Rufus, 33, has been in the custody of the Connecticut Department of Corrections for his involvement in the May 1 shooting on William Street in Middletown where one person was injured.
On Tuesday, he was charged for his alleged involvement in a shooting that happened on Maplewood Terrace in Middletown on April 28. In that incident, police said they were called to the area around 12:45 p.m. that night after a reported shooting.
While there were a number of people in the area, no one was injured in the shooting.
The new charges Rufus faces include:
- Criminal attempt to Commit Assault 1st Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm
- Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm
- Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree
- Commission of an A, B, or C Felony with a Firearm
The investigations into both shootings are ongoing; anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Middletown Police Department Detective Bureau at 860-638-4153.
