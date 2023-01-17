Mother sentenced 40 years for murder of 8-year-old son

According to evidence, Karin Ziolkowski asphyxiated her son Elijah while in their Meriden home on November 14, 2016. She then intentionally set two fires.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The mother that murdered her 8-year-old son Elijah in Meriden back in 2016 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Karin Ziolkowski was convicted on November 8, 2022, of the crime of Murder and Arson in the Second Degree.

Ziolkowski was sentenced to 40 years incarceration on the murder charge and to 10 years incarceration on the arson charge. All sentences are to be served concurrently, for a total effective sentence of 40 years of incarceration.

According to evidence introduced at the trial, Ziolkowski asphyxiated her son while in their Meriden home on November 14, 2016. She then intentionally set two fires in the home. The child was not able to be resuscitated on scene and his death was ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“Our thoughts are with Elijah’s family at this time,” said New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. “Though nothing can bring back Elijah or lessen the pain of his loved ones, we hope today’s prison sentence brings Elijah’s family some measure of peace now that the person responsible for his senseless and unimaginable death has been brought to justice.”

