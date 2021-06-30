New Britain police arrest juvenile in connection with Tuesday's fatal hit and run​

The crash, near the intersection of Belden Street and East Street, occurred at approximately 7 p.m.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn — A 17-year-old New Britain male has added to his long list of arrests. This time in connection with Tuesday evening's fatal hit and run accident, which killed a 53-year-old male jogger.

The crash, near the intersection of Belden Street and East Street, occurred at approximately 7 p.m.

Wednesday morning, after releasing photos of the two suspects who fled from a stolen car, the public stepped up with tips in a big way.

Police say a white Audi, stolen out of Hartford, hit the victim, who was thrown at least 100 feet by the impact of the crash.

Late Wednesday afternoon, police announced the arrest of the 17-year-old driver of the stolen car, who was among two individuals who crawled from the car and could be seen running ran from the scene on surveillance video obtained by FOX61.

"We located him in his home this morning," New Britain Police Chief Christopher Chute said. "He was hiding in his closet when we apprehended him."

The driver was charged with first-degree assault, reckless driving, and first-degree larceny by possession but not manslaughter.

"We worked with the state attorney’s office on what charges would be appropriate based on the circumstances well as his age at this stage of the game that’s what the charges are," said Chute.

The 17-year-old has been arrested 13 times over the past 3.5 years.

"He has been charged with larceny, larceny of motor vehicles, robbery, assault, assault with a knife. Interfering with police," Chute said. "This is just an example of how the juvenile justice system is not working for us."

The victim has not yet been identified.

"I saw the police officers jumping the fence and some other ones around the yard and a gentleman on the floor over here," said Julio Garcia, whose yard the jogger and the stolen Audi ended up in.

Garcia's two vehicles and dumpster were damaged in the accident.

"I’m always working on cars here in my driveway and if I would’ve been out here it would’ve been the end of me," said Garcia.

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.