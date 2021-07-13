New Canaan man charged with murder in the shooting death of his wife

Kokoth claimed the shooting was unintentional

A 77-year-old man was charged Tuesday with murder in the death of his wife on May 6 in what he said at the time was an accidental discharge of a firearm.

Albert Kokoth, 77, was charged with murder and held on $2,000,000 bond.

Police said they responded to a home on Down River Road after receiving a call of an accidental shooting.

Kokoth told police it was his wife Margret Kokoth, who died as a result of a gunshot. He was originally charged with assault in the second degree, assault in the second degree with a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

On May 7, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and confirmed at least two distinct wounds. One to the torso and one to the victims head.

Police said, "That the recovery of the two separate shotgun slugs and their wadding by the autopsy team, combined with the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Detectives recovery of the intact slug from the wall and fragments from the ceiling of the scene on Down River Road, confirms that at least three separate slugs have been recovered. Based on this evidence and additional information gathered during the investigation it was determined initial claims by Kokoth of an accidental shooting were not supported."

The Chief Medical Examiner certified the official cause of death: as shotgun wounds of the head and torso. The manner of death was ruled a Homicide.

